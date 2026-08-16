Caden Pinnick News: First QB reps in scrimmage

Pinnick logged the first quarterback reps during Washington State's scrimmage Saturday, Greg Woods of The Spokesman-Review reports.

Even though Washington State's quarterback competition is still a three-horse race, including both Julian Dugger and Owen Eshelman, Pinnick logged WSU's first quarterback reps and was the only player not to record third-team reps. Perhaps that hints at how the Cougars' QB competition has gone and will go, and it is not surprising given his pedigree. Though he lacks Division I experience, Pinnick balled out for Division II UC Davis by completing 240 passes for 3,206 yards and 32 touchdowns, which is far more in-game experience than Dugger and Eshelman have combined.