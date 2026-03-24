Caden Veltkamp Injury: On track to throw in spring game
Veltkamp (shoulder) is on track to throw the football during Florida Atlantic's spring game, FAU Owls Nest reports.
After undergoing shoulder surgery, Veltkamp is still recovering, but his health may no longer be an offseason concern should Florida Atlantic's spring game include him. The quarterback has until April 17 to recover, a three-plus-week timeline to get his shoulder right.
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