Caden Veltkamp Injury: Still recovering from ailment
Veltkamp (shoulder) is still recovering from his injury and isn't throwing deep balls this spring, per Yianni Kourakis of WPBF 25 News.
Veltkamp isn't a full go this spring for the Owls. The gunslinger, who tossed for 3,641 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season while completing 67 percent of his passes, will look to return to full health by fall camp.
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