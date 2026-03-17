Caden Veltkamp Injury: Will be limited during spring

Veltkamp (shoulder) will be limited until the last two weeks of Florida Atlantic's spring practice, FAU Owls Nest reports.

Veltkamp underwent shoulder surgery, which explains why he is limited as Florida Atlantic's team begins its spring practice. It ends on April 17, so he will spend all of March on the mend. Once the next month hits, Veltkamp is expected to make positive progress, though that does not ensure he becomes 100 percent before spring practice finishes.