Having redshirted 2022, Veltkamp has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, and he will use its remainder with Florida Atlantic. Transferring from Western Kentucky to FAU did present some challenges for the quarterback, who set a career-high in interceptions with 17 in 2025. However, it is worth noting that Veltkamp threw more than 500 passes for the first time in his career, which also earned him career highs in completed passes (345) and passing yards (3,641). Perhaps with a season of American Conference football under his belt, Veltkamp can be much more reliable in 2026.