Douglas was the most targeted receiver which is usually the case for the Red Raiders. However, teammate Reggie Virgil was more opportunistic with three total touchdowns, a couple on sweep plays. The game against UCF had a weird game script as the Red Raiders were up 38-2 at halftime and many of the starters rested in the second half. Douglas has at least five targets in eight straight games and remains the number one option for QB Behren Morton. Texas Tech is off next week before finishing the regular season at West Virginia in Week 14.