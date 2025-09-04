Hood previously led the Tar Heels in both attempts and yards in their blowout loss to TCU in the season opener and appears set to lead the way again in Chapel Hill. The North Carolina coaching staff appeared content to roll with a committee-style approach with Hood as the 1A back against TCU, but the blowout nature of the game more than likely affected the strategy from a ground game standpoint. It will be interesting to see how things shake out in a game with more positive game script, though Hood appears to be the lead back at the moment.