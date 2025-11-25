Komolafe had a productive outing against Minnesota on Saturday, running for a season-high 129 yards while scoring two total touchdowns on the day. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on a 46-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter before connecting with quarterback Preston Stone on a receiving score from two yards out in the fourth period. Komolafe has now scored at least one touchdown in eight of the team's last nine contests and will hope to continue his streak when the Wildcats travel to face Illinois in the team's regular season finale on Saturday.