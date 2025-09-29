Komolafe put up a huge day against UCLA, crossing the century mark for the first time in his career while scoring a touchdown in his second straight game in Northwestern's victory. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on a nine-yard run in the second quarter, giving the Wildcats a 10-0 lead at the time. Komolafe has been one of the few bright spots for the Northwestern offense through four games, running for 269 yards and two touchdowns on 63 attempts. His next chance will come against UL-Monroe next week.