Komolafe continued his positive momentum against Penn State, running for 72 yards and a touchdown on the day. The 5-foot-11 running back provided the clutch score for the Wildcats, finding the end zone on a nine-yard scamper in the fourth quarter, giving them their final lead of the day. Though Komolafe averaged just 3.8 yards per attempt on the day, he managed to find paydirt for the fourth consecutive contest while totaling over 70 yards for the third straight game. His next opportunity will come when the Wildcats host Purdue on Saturday.