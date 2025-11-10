Despite the loss, Komolafe put together a productive outing, running for 118 yards and a touchdown on the ground while adding five receptions for 40 yards through the air. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on a two-yard plunge in the second quarter, drawing the game even at 14 at the time. Komolafe has managed to put together a good season in his third season with the Wildcats, running for 726 yards and eight touchdowns on 5.1 yards per attempt through nine games. A home matchup against Michigan awaits on Saturday.