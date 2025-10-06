Komolafe followed up on a career performance against UCLA with another big-time day against UL-Monroe, running for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 5.8 yards per attempt. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on runs of three and 39 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively, helping build a massive Northwestern lead. Komolafe has stepped up as a reliable option lately, totaling 247 yards and four touchdowns over his last three contests. A tough matchup at Penn State awaits on Saturday.