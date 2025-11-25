Ramseur has been saddled with workhorse duties the past pair of weeks and has responded pretty well, racking up a combined 216 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries while adding three catches for another 50 yards as a receiver. He closes out the season against a UNLV defense allowing 173.9 rushing yards per game, so he may have an opportunity to find some running room again next week. However, the Wolfpack will presumably be significant underdogs in the contest, so it remains to be seen how long they'll be able to stick with the ground game.