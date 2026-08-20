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Caleb Ryan News: Emerges as team leader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Ryan was highlighted as a team leader in Liberty's tight end room Thursday, according to A Sea of Red.

The mention suggests Ryan has a notable role heading into the season, though the report also notes Liberty added three transfer tight ends, and LaKelsey Johnson is also expected to be a key piece for the Flames. Even so, it appears Ryan is entering his final season with an opportunity for his best campaign to date

Caleb Ryan
Liberty
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