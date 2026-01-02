Valentine came into his own over the last couple of games of the season, amassing a combined 22 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown in addition to three catches for 28 yards. He closes out his sophomore campaign with 131 totes for 614 yards and four touchdowns overall as part of a three-headed backfield alongside Aidan Laughery and Kaden Feagin, and all three backs are eligible to return next season. It will be interesting to see if they all decide to stick around in Champaign or if any decide to explore options via the transfer portal.