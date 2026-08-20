Ca'Lil Valentine News: Expected to split carries

Valentine is expected to split carries in Illinois' backfield with Aidan Laughery, Scott Richey of The News-Gazette reports.

Valentine is no stranger to splitting carries, having led Illinois' backfield in rushing yards last season while sharing duties with Kaden Feagin. With Feagin having converted to tight end, Valentine will likely share the workload again this year, this time alongside Aidan Laughery, who logged 75 carries for 382 yards last season.