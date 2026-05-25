Calvin Russell Injury: Sheds walking boot
Russell (lower leg) wasn't in a boot on a picture posted to Syracuse football's official X account.
Russell underwent offseason Surgery in late March for a torn achilles. He's already out of a walking boot, which is generally a good sign for the wideout although we still don't know much about a potential recovery timeline. At this juncture, Russell should still be expected to return at some point mid-season.
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