Cam Abshire headshot

Cam Abshire News: Joining the Cowboys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Abshire has announced his commitment to Oklahoma State, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Abshire make the leap to power five FBS football after spending last season with DII Emory & Henry. The 6-foot-4 wideout was a second-team AP DII All American selection last year, and he posted 89 receptions for 1,718 yards and 19 touchdowns across the last two seasons. Abshire will look to carve out a role with the Cowboys this offseason.

Cam Abshire
Oklahoma State
