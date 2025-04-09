Cam Abshire News: Joining the Cowboys
Abshire has announced his commitment to Oklahoma State, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.
Abshire make the leap to power five FBS football after spending last season with DII Emory & Henry. The 6-foot-4 wideout was a second-team AP DII All American selection last year, and he posted 89 receptions for 1,718 yards and 19 touchdowns across the last two seasons. Abshire will look to carve out a role with the Cowboys this offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now