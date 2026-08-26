Cam Ball Injury: Questionable for regular-season opener

Ball (undisclosed) is questionable for West Virginia's regular-season opener Sept. 5 against Coastal Carolina, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

After getting nicked up in fall camp, Ball is on the recovery path and attempting to get to 100 percent before West Virginia's regular season begins. The tight end has a better chance to maximize his skill set this season after transferring from Mississippi State. During his two-season tenure with MSU, Ball caught the ball only twice, though he did not miss a pass with his two targets.