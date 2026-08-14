Cam Ball News: Nicked up in camp

Ball (undisclosed) has been limited during West Virginia's fall camp, Spencer Ripchik of The Dominion Post reports.

Ball is a legitimate challenger for West Virginia's top spot at tight end, so him being limited and potentially out does not bode well for his immediate chances of being a TE1, especially with Ryan Ward (undisclosed) also out. Both tight ends will have just over three weeks to get their physical health in order before Coastal Carolina comes to visit WVU on Sept. 5.