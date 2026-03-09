Cam Coleman headshot

Cam Coleman News: Stands out first practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Coleman stood out during Texas' first practice for the spring, Evan Vieth of On3.com reports.

Even though Texas' receiver corps includes Ryan Wingo (foot) and Emmett Mosley (wrist), UT brought in Coleman, who served as the Longhorns' best wideout addition among their offseason additions. It makes sense that Coleman stands out, as was the case when he was enrolled at Auburn, whose 2025 season saw him log 56 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns.

Cam Coleman
Texas
