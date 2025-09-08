Despite seeing limited opportunities, Davis made the most of his touches, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt on the ground while accounting for 40 yards on three receptions. The 6-foot-1 running back found the end zone on a seven-yard run in the second quarter, extending the already insurmountable lead in favor of the Golden Gophers. With fellow running back Darius Taylor exiting the contest with an apparent leg injury, Davis could be in line to see an expanded role moving forward if Taylor were to miss time.