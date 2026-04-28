Cam Settles News: Impressing in spring
Settles stood out in spring practice but isn't expected to be at the top of the depth chart yet, Ethan Westerman of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazzette reports.
Settles had a big spring game, carrying the rock seven times for 57 yards and a touchdown while also adding two catches for 15 yards. He opened some eyes with his performance, but at least for now, he remains a backup in the backfield behind the likes of Braylen Russell and Sutton Smith, who are likely to remain atop the depth chart for the time being.
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