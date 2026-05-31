Cam Sparks News: No longer with Hokies

Sparks is no longer with Virginia Tech's football program, per Andy Bitter of TechSideline.com.

Sparks, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver, was a late signee for the Hokies in 2025 and didn't see the field in Blacksburg. Virginia court records indicate that the wideout is potentially dealing with the repercussions of a DWI, which could explain his exit from Virginia Tech's team.