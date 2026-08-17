Cam Vaughn News: Departs program

Vaughn has been dismissed from Miami's program, Adam Lichtenstein of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Vaughn is no longer part of Miami's roster, removing an experienced transfer from the Hurricanes' wide receiver room. Vaughn's dismissal also ends any immediate fantasy relevance he may have carried with the program. This may prove a big loss to Miami's depth, though it is top-heavy with Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate being top targets.