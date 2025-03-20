Camdon Frier Injury: Non-contact in spring practice
Frier (upper leg) is non-contact in Florida State's spring practice, Dustin Lewis of 247Sports.com reports.
It looks like Frier will have to wait until the summer or fall before his upper leg heals, which would allow him to be a full go again. Fortunately for him, there is still plenty of time before Florida State's 2025 season begins, so him being healthy prior to it remains plausible.
