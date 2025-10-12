Brown had the strongest game of his season to this point on Saturday accumulating three scores in the loss. Brown found the end zone from eight yards out in the third quarter to get the Panthers offense on the board. Brown threw a touchdown pass in the third from 15-yards out, then another in the fourth on a 22-yard strike. Brown has appeared in six games and has thrown for 602 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. Fellow quarterback T.J. Finley struggled on Saturday, opening the door more Brown to receive more opportunities. Up next Saturday is a road matchup with Georgia Southern.