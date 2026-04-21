Cameran Brown News: Plays well in spring game

Brown (undisclosed) returned for Georgia State's spring game and looked good, per 247Sports.

Brown quarterbacked the Panthers' Blue team and reportedly scampered for a long rushing touchdown, while also finding top tight end Grant Hollier for a score though the air. Brown appears to be over the ailment that forced him to miss two of the final three games of the season last fall. When he was on the field, Brown played very well, tossing for 1,296 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception while rushing for four scores and 284 yards.