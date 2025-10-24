Brown followed up his career high in passing yards from last Saturday, with a career high in passing touchdowns on Thursday night. Brown tossed two first quarter touchdowns from 70 and 52-yards out, then added two more in the fourth quarter on five and 11-yard strikes. The interception came on a last ditch fourth down effort with just over a minute to play in the affair, it was Brown's first interception of the season. Brown looks to be the Panthers QB1 after taking over for TJ Finley. Through his two starts in 2025, Brown has thrown for 521 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, while also adding 187 yards on the ground and one rushing score. Up next for the 1-7 Panthers is a home matchup with Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Nov. 1.