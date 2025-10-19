Dickey struggled to make an impact with just 11 total touches against the Sun Devils, his lowest output since 10 total touches against Kent State in Week 2. The difference was that he had two touchdowns in that game versus Kent State. Texas Tech's offense was not impressive against ASU as they had many three-and-out sequences. The bulk of their production came in the fourth quarter and that was via QB Will Hammond as they fought from behind. Dickey will have a much better week when they host Oklahoma State next week.