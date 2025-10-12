Dickey was the most impressive player on the field versus Kansas with a 71-yard touchdown to begin the game as well as a 55-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The sophomore has totaled over 100 yards in each of his last two games and is a legitimate playmaker for the Red Raiders. More importantly, he's logged 21 carries in each of the last two games and appears to be the top option in the backfield. The 263 rushing yards was the fifth most ever in Texas Tech single-game rushing records. Dickey is a must start in all fantasy formats moving forward. The undefeated Red Raiders will play at Arizona State next week.