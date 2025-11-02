Dickey recorded at least 20 carries for the third time in his last five games. He's become a workhorse running back which has resulted in him having 10 touchdowns on the ground in nine games. His score against Kansas State came on a direct snap to the running back. Teammate J'Koby Williams was also heavily utilized against the Wildcats with 17 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. With QB Behren Morton recently returning from an injury, the team appears they will be leaning more heavily on the run-game. Texas Tech will play a good BYU team next week.