Cam'Ron Valdez Injury: Out for spring ball

Valdez (knee) won't participate in spring practice as he continues to rehab from an injury that caused him to miss most of the 2024 season, Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports.

Valdez was limited to just nine carries for 40 yards across two games in 2024, and it seems he's not ready to return to action yet. It's unclear if the running back will be deemed ready for the start of the 2025 campaign.