Cardell Williams News: Transfers to Maryland

Williams has committed to joining Maryland ahead of the 2026 season, 247Sports.com announced.

Williams transfers to his third collegiate team after spending last season with Sacramento State and two years prior with Tulsa. The junior quarterback will fight for backup duties. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,621 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions while also carrying the ball 99 times for 378 yards and 12 touchdowns.