Del Rio-Wilson has firmly cemented himself as the starting quarterback for the Herd offense. For the third straight week, Del Rio-Wilson surpassed the 200-yard mark and 80-yard rush mark. Del Rio-Wilson's touchdown passes came on 49 and 15-yard tosses and his running touchdowns were from six and two yards out. Through parts of five games, Del Rio-Wilson has thrown for 856 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions while also using his legs for four touchdowns. Up next Saturday is a home matchup with Texas State.