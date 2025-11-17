Del Rio-Wilson bounced back on Saturday from his previous two underwhelming showings, setting a new-high in passing yards and rushing yards in a game this season. The touchdown passes came on five, 26 and 29-yard tosses, finding three different pass catchers in Demarcus Lacey, Toby Payne and Adrian Norton. Saturday's showing brings the Herd's quarterback numbers to 1761 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions as the season enters its penultimate week. Up next is a road matchup against Appalachian State as Del Rio-Wilson and the Herd try and secure a Bowl game.