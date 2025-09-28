Del Rio-Wilson continued his strong play on Saturday with another multi-score day to go along with zero interceptions. Del Rio-Wilson on 32, 27 and three yard touchdown passes to raise his season total to nine. Del Rio-Wilson has yet to throw an interception this season and has raised his yards total to 637 through four games. Del Rio-Wilson appears to be firmly locked in as the starting quarterback now for the Thundering Herd. A home matchup with Old Dominion awaits for the Thundering Herd on October 11 coming out of their bye week.