Del Rio-Wilson and the Herd offense moved the ball efficiently on Saturday but had to settle for four field goals until late in the fourth quarter. Del Rio-Wilson gave the Herd a lead with just over a minute to play in the game when he connected with wideout Adrian Norton on a 21-yard score. The 277 yards were a season high in a game for the Herd signal caller. Del Rio-Wilson is up to 12 passing touchdowns on the year. Up next for the Herd is a road matchup with Coastal Carolina on Thursday, Oct. 30.