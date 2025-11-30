Although Tate held a questionable tag earlier in the week, he was a full participant against Michigan and posted another strong total. Although Jeremiah Smith grabs most of the headlines in the wide receiver room, Tate finished with great numbers. Over nine games, the junior caught 44 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns. After the team's run through the CFP concludes, Tate will have one year of eligibility remaining, and most believe that he'lll remain with the Buckeyes and make another postseason run with Julian Sayin also likely returning.