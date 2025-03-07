Carson Beck Injury: Hoping to throw in near future

Beck (elbow) is hoping to throw within the next week or so, SI.com reports.

Hurricanes' head coach Mario Cristobal said that Beck "should be throwing soon, maybe in a couple of weeks or so" prior to Miami opening camp. Spring ball is underway in Coral Gables, and the quarterback is reportedly taking part in other activities that don't involve actually throwing the ball. From the sounds of it, Beck will be a full participant about midway through camp. in the meantime, the Hurricanes should get an extended look at the other gunslingers on the roster, namely Emory Williams.