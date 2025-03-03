Carson Beck Injury: Participating in footwork drills

Beck (elbow) is participating in footwork drills, Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Though unable to regularly throw a football, Beck participating in footwork drills indicates it is just his elbow itself causing him trouble as Miami's spring practice commences. Miami's head coach Mario Cristobal said Monday morning that Beck can do some work this spring, though that does not assure his availability for the Hurricanes' spring game, currently scheduled for April 12.