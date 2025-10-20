Prior to losing to Louisville, Beck was coming off likely his best game of the season, tossing for four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Seminoles. He completely flipped the script against the Cardinals, failing to throw for a touchdown and turning the ball over four times through the air. Beck's interceptions have tended to come in bunches, and he's still been efficient with a 72.4 percent completion mark through six games, but his 11\/7 touchdown-to-interception ratio isn't a great look. Beck and the Hurricanes will look to bounce back in Week 9 against Stanford.