Monday marked the end of Beck's collegiate career. The quarterback spent three seasons with Georgia, with both of his last two seasons totaling more than 3,500 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns. For the final year of his collegiate career, Beck transferred to Miami, and his move proved worthwhile as he helped UM reach the national championship game. He logged a 72.2 completion percentage on 468 pass attempts for 30 touchdowns, all career highs. Beck's focus will shift to outside the college landscape.