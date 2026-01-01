In the Hurricanes' first-round game against Texas A&M, Beck completed 70.0 percent of 20 pass attempts for 103 yards and a 1-0 TD-INT ratio to go with four carries for negative yardage and a fumble. Except for touchdowns, he improved in all facets Wednesday, which provided the Canes an additional boost to help upset Ohio State. Beck has been quiet but relatively mistake-free during the playoffs, and that may just be enough for a Miami team now waiting for either No. 6 Mississippi or No. 3 Georgia in the semifinals.