After E.J. Warner threw three interceptions in a loss to Colorado State last week, the Bulldogs turned to Conklin under center against the Aztecs. It didn't go much better for the sophomore quarterback -- Conklin completed just 47.6 percent of his pass attempts while throwing two picks in a shutout defeat. Conklin joined Fresno State after throwing for 2,876 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year with FCS Sacramento State. It remains to be seen who'll be under center next week in a tough road matchup with Boise State.