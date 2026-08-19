Carson Hansen Injury: Sidelined in practice

Hansen (undisclosed) was sidelined for Penn State's latest practice, Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.com reports.

Penn State's fall camp continued with a Monday practice, and it did not include Hansen. As expected, fellow running back James Peoples logged most of the team's RB touches without his aforementioned teammate available. Peoples has become questionable for Week 1, when the 2026 Lions will open their regular season against Marshall.