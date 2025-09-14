Hansen was Iowa State's best player against the Red Wolves. He recorded a season-high 18 carries and his first 100-yard rushing game of the season. Teammate Abu Sama also found success as he rushed nine times for 69 yards and a late touchdown. Quarterback Rocco Becht was a vulture on the other rushing touchdown as Hansen has still not reached paydirt this season. The starting running back is averaging 13.5 rushes and 2.0 targets per game, so it's only a matter of time before it happens. It will have to wait another week though as Iowa State is on a bye before hosting Arizona.