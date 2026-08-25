Carson Hansen News: No longer sidelined in practice

Hansen (undisclosed) participated in Penn State's practice Tuesday, Daniel Gallen of 247Sports.com reports.

After missing some time by and by participating in Penn State's latest practice, Hansen looks ready to go for Week 1, which is under two weeks away. Iowa State's head coach Matt Campbell will look to begin his PSU tenure on a high note, and the team having its best running back offers much comfort against fellow FBS side Marshall. Last year, with Campbell coaching at Iowa State, Hansen logged 187 rushing attempts for 950 yards and six touchdowns.