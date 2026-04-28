Carson Hansen News: Takes first team reps in spring

Hansen has taken first team reps this spring, although James Peoples arguably looked better in the spring game, per StateCollege.com.

Hansen, who transferred from Iowa State along with head coach Matt Campbell, was a starter for the Cyclones last season and ran for 950 yards and six touchdowns. He's got the requisite experience and production to start in Happy Valley, but fellow incoming transfer James Peoples from Ohio State appears to be nipping at his heels. This should be a strong Nittany Lions' backfield in 2026.