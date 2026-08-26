Carson Kolb News: Making push for TE1 role

Kolb is making a push to start for Oklahoma State, Tyler Waldrep of Pistols Firing Blog reports.

Kolb is a 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end newly part of Oklahoma State after transferring from a different OSU college, Oregon State. Despite not logging any counting stats with the Beavers last season, it appears that his lack of production is not stopping him from providing some with a more competition-laced Cowboy side that struggled with the position last season.